Franchisee Lawsuit: Pizza Hut’s Kitchen AI System Bungles Operations, Causes Restaurants to Lose Money

A major Pizza Hut franchisee has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant chain seeking $100 million in damages, claiming that a mandated AI system for kitchen management has caused significant operational failures and financial losses across its restaurant locations.

The Register reports that Chaac Pizza Northeast, which operates approximately 111 Pizza Hut locations across New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania, filed a complaint in the Business Court of Texas earlier this month. The lawsuit accuses Pizza Hut of breaching its franchise agreement by forcing Chaac to adopt restaurant management AI from Dragontail, a provider of AI-powered food delivery software.

According to the complaint, Chaac was a leader among Pizza Hut franchises on key performance metrics including delivery speed and rack time, which measures the interval between a pizza leaving the oven and departing the store for delivery, before the mandatory implementation of the Dragontail system. Pizza Hut’s parent company, Yum Brands, acquired Dragontail in 2021.

“With the intention to improve efficiency and service to the customer, Dragontail did the exact opposite; it caused significant delays and pummeled consumer satisfaction,” the filing states. Chaac further alleges that Pizza Hut failed to provide promised support for the Dragontail platform and refused to allow the franchisee to reduce its use of the product. This resulted in what the lawsuit describes as cascading operational breakdowns and customer dissatisfaction.

Prior to Dragontail’s implementation, staff at Chaac Pizza Hut locations manually input pickup requests into a DoorDash tablet, which would then manage the delivery process through its driver network. The new AI system was designed to centralize the entire order-to-delivery pipeline under one platform, giving DoorDash complete visibility into the pizza-making process.

While this integration theoretically offered efficiency benefits, the lawsuit claims the practical implementation created serious problems. The complaint explains that DoorDash drivers gained the ability to see when pizzas entered the oven, when they would be ready for pickup, and when other orders would become available.

This visibility led to unintended consequences. Drivers would frequently collect one order and then wait up to 15 minutes for another order to become ready, resulting in the first order arriving late and cold to customers. The system also allowed drivers to see pre-paid tips and whether orders were cash payments. According to the lawsuit, drivers often declined orders without tips or those requiring cash payment.

Evidence of employee dissatisfaction with Dragontail can be found in various online forums. Multiple Reddit threads from the 2020-2024 implementation period contain complaints from Pizza Hut employees expressing frustration with the software. Several commenters noted, consistent with claims in the lawsuit, that Dragontail removed control from kitchen staff and placed it in the hands of AI systems.

Breitbart News recently reported that Starbucks has abandoned its AI-powered inventory system after just nine months due to how poorly the software was functioning.

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Read more at the Register here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.