Donald Trump Lists ‘Garbage’ Hosts on Fox News

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 13, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Thursday listed a number of hosts he did not like on Fox News, saying that the network was not helping him get re-elected.

“Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real ‘garbage’ littered all over the network,” the president wrote on Twitter. “[P]eople like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others.”

Trump sounded off about Fox News while traveling aboard Air Force One on a trip to Michigan.

The hosts on Fox News, Trump said, were making things worse.

“They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies,” he wrote. “All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

The president has repeatedly criticized Fox since becoming president, even suggesting Tuesday that it was time to find a better network.

“Fox News is no longer the same,” he wrote on Twitter. “We miss the great Roger Ailes.”

Trump expressed his opinion about Fox News after exasperated host Neil Cavuto excoriated the president for taking hydroxychloroquine to help ward off the coronavirus. Trump indicated that it was one more sign that the network had changed.

“You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before,” he wrote. “Looking for a new outlet!”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.