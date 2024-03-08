VIDEO: 92-Year-Old Media Titan Rupert Murdoch Engaged for Sixth Time

He met Ms. Zhukova through his third wife, Wendi Deng, The Daily Mail reported in August, when it broke the news of the relationship.

Murdoch and Zhukova began dating in 2023, and 9 News Australia reported Murdoch will celebrate his ninety-third birthday on Monday.

In March 2023, the Times reported that Zhukova’s daughter — identified as philanthropist, entrepreneur, and socialite Dasha Zhukova — was married for ten years to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

“Ms. Zhukova, who has both U.S. and Russian citizenship, is among the most high-profile people in the United States to be closely connected to a Russian oligarch,” the article said.

It was reported in September that Murdoch was stepping down from his role as chairman of the board of Fox Corp. and News Corp., per Breitbart News:

The move will be official in November, CNBC reports, thus bringing to an end a media journey that began in 1952 when Murdoch took over the running of The News, a small Adelaide newspaper in South Australia owned by his late father, Sir Keith Murdoch, one of Australia’s most distinguished newspapermen. Murdoch, 92, will be appointed chairman emeritus of each company and a network of media assets spread across four continents. Lachlan Murdoch, one of his sons, will become sole chairman of News Corp and will continue as Fox Corp.’s executive chair and CEO.

It is interesting to note that Murdoch reportedly held a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a few weeks before Tucker Carlson was fired from his position at Fox, according to Breitbart News.

“The conversations came just weeks before they fired Carlson, who was the network’s most outspoken critic of the billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars that have gone to support Ukraine,” the outlet said.