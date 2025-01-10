President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced Friday in his hush-money case to unconditional discharge, in which a defendant is not fined, locked up or given probation. Trump was convicted in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a payment made to an adult-film actress during the 2016 presidential campaign. On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected a bid by Trump’s attorneys to stop the sentencing on the grounds that it would interfere with his transition to a second term as president after his November election victory. Friday’s sentencing formalized Trump’s status as the first president or president-elect who is a felon.