Nolte: Far-left ’60 Minutes’ Spreads Disinformation About Deportee

On Sunday night, Bari Weiss proved once again that the new CBS News boss is no different from the old CBS News boss, as her disgraced, far-left Sunday news magazine deliberately misinformed those still stupid enough to watch 60 Minutes about a family man deported to Ghana in July.

This is true election interference.

Moussa Diawara was deported after overstaying his tourist visa and then dodging deportation for over a decade after his final removal order was granted by a judge in 2012. Diawara was sent to Ghana because he claimed he would be persecuted in his home country of Mali.

60 Minutes really put on a show to make us feel terrible for Diawara, who was separated from his wife and two kids by the Orange Bad Man. Watch for yourself here:

That poor guy, right?

But anyone familiar with how deceitful and dishonest 60 Minutes is must wonder if there’s more to the story.

Well, guess what? There is, and it’s a blatant and deliberate lie of omission.

What information did 60 Minutes withhold from the gullible retards who still watch 60 Minutes?

Only the part about Diawara obtaining refugee status by claiming he’s a homosexual who fears being persecuted in his home country of Mali. Obviously, he’s not a homosexual. If he were, he’d have enjoyed life as a homosexual in America, where one can openly and freely be homosexual. Instead, Diawara fell in love with a woman, got married, and fathered two children.

In other words — and this is what 60 Minutes withheld from its report — Diawara lied. And he didn’t just lie. His lie is the only reason he was granted refugee status.

That’s called immigration fraud, and if you commit immigration fraud, you get deported.

I’m convinced the serial liars at CBS News were well aware that if they informed their viewers of that truth, of the fact that Diawara’s refugee status was entirely and exclusively based on a lie, it would undercut the desired ten-days-before-an-election goal, which is to smear the Trump administration as heartless and cruel.

Department of Homeland Security General Counsel James Percival quickly corrected 60 Minutes with this X post:

“This illegal alien is @60Minutes poster child for what it claims are wrongful deportations,” wrote Percival. “I pulled his file. His claimed reason for fearing Mali was that he is ‘gay,’ just in case you’re wondering how bad the immigration fraud problem is.”

On his asylum application, Diawara claimed, “Since I came to the USA I had the possibilities to express my feelings to men without any embarrassment no reserve.”

“Although I was born as a boy, but things appeared differently for me as I was already having female behaviors and feelings,” he added. “I was more comfortable being intimate with boys rather than with girls.”

Anyone want to bet his wife helped him write that?

So, can we please stop pretending that Bari Weiss is some sort of serious journalist and not just another leftist activist desperate to interfere in elections using fake news? She might differ with the left on hating Israel and Jews, but outside of that, she’s just another left-winger willing to abuse the public airwaves to elect Democrats.

These people will never change.

These corporate media outlets will never change.

All they do is lie, mislead, and undermine the very idea of journalism.

No one who has any respect for journalism or truth would have approved this deliberately dishonest segment.