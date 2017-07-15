Mitch McConnell to Defer the Senate Healthcare Vote, Citing John McCain’s Surgery

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday night he will delay the vote on the Senate healthcare bill next week, citing Sen. John McCain’s recovery from surgery.

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will rest in Arizona following a minimally invasive surgery this past Friday. Surgeons removed a small blood clot above his left eye.

Following the surgery, the Mayo Clinic released a statement attesting to McCain’s good health. The statement read:

The Senator is resting comfortably at home and is in good condition. His Mayo Clinic doctors report that the surgery went ‘very well’ and he is in good spirits. Once the pathology is available, further care will be discussed between doctors and the family. In the meantime, his Mayo Clinic care team will not be conducting interviews.

Sen. John McCain’s office said in a statement, “On the advice of doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.”

Following the surgery, McConnell wished Senator McCain a speedy recovery. McConnell then said, “While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act.”

Senate leadership previously scheduled the Senate healthcare bill — named the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) — for next week, although the leadership will not hold the vote until McCain recovers from surgery. Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Susan Collins (R-ME) currently oppose the BCRA; the bill would likely fail in Sen. McCain’s absence.