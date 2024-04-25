State Department Arabic Spox Quits to Protest U.S. Support for Israel

Hala Rharrit, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the State Department, has quit in protest against U.S. support for Israel in the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza who murdered 1200 in an unprovoked terror attack on October 7.

The Times of Israel reported (via Reuters):

WASHINGTON — The Arabic language spokesperson of the US State Department has resigned, citing her opposition to Washington’s policy related to the war in Gaza, in at least the third resignation from the department over the issue. … “I resigned April 2024 after 18 years of distinguished service in opposition to the United States’ Gaza policy,” she writes on social media website LinkedIn. A State Department spokesperson, asked about the resignation in today’s press briefing, says the department has channels for its workforce to share views when it disagrees with government policies.

Another official, Josh Paul, the former director of the Office of Congressional & Public Affairs for the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, resigned in October. In a statement at the time, he said: “I am leaving today because I believe that in our current course with regards to the continued – indeed, expanded and expedited – provision of lethal arms to Israel – 1 have reached the end of that bargain.”

The State Department is viewed as a haven for anti-Israel activists. The Jewish Insider publication recently revealed that the department has held anti-Israel “listening sessions” for disgruntled staff to complain about support for Israel, which the vast majority of Americans support.

