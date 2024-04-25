WATCH — NYC Construction Worker Shares Message to Joe Biden: ‘F*ck You’

A New York City construction worker delivered a harsh message to President Joe Biden on Thursday morning.

A reporter asked the worker what he thought of seeing so many Trump supporters in Manhattan for the business records trial that former President Donald Trump is facing.

“What’s it like seeing so many Republicans in Manhattan, so many Trump supporters in Manhattan? Does that surprise you?” the reporter asked.

The construction worker, holding a pizza box, responded, “No, not at all. It’s turning now. It’s Trump’s turn again.”

The reporter then asked, “What’s your message for Joe Biden?”

The construction worker responded, “Fuck you!”

Reporter: “What’s your message for Joe Biden?” NYC Construction Worker: “F*ck you!” 😂☠️🔥 pic.twitter.com/onbrgDiSRw — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 25, 2024

The message was surprising, given the city’s demographics are overwhelmingly Democrat.

Earlier in the day, Trump made a surprise early morning visit to a construction site to rally workers before his trial, as Breitbart News reported.

They were captured on video shouting, “We love Trump!” and “USA!”

Trump told Fox News, “We built a lot of great buildings in this city with these people. They’ve given me great support. They’re really amazing.”

Steamfitters Local 638 manager Bob Bartels told Fox News, “It was great to see the president come and engage with the blue-collar workers of New York City.”

“I put out a poll in my union — President Trump is leading Joe Biden three to one on my presidential poll out of my 9,000 members right now,” he added. “We are very tired of the situation with groceries, inflation, gas prices, illegal immigration, and crime. We’re living it every day in New York City.”

Trump has been courting union workers, whose unions have historically supported Democrats.

In January, the Teamsters Union donated $45,000 to the Republican National Committee (RNC) for the first time in 20 years, as Breitbart News reported. The donation came after its leader’s second meeting with Trump.

The union also donated $5,000 to Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) reelection campaign in April, another sign it is inching closer to Republicans.

