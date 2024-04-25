Donald Trump Rips Joe Biden for Echoing Charlottesville Hoax 

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden on Thursday for echoing the Charlottesville hoax.

When a reporter asked Biden on Tuesday if he condemned the “antisemitic protests” occurring on college campuses, Biden replied that he condemned the protests. “That’s why I’ve set up a program to deal with that,” he said.

“I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.” Biden added.

Biden equating the protests with people who “don’t understand” the Palestinians raised questions of whether Biden echoed Trump’s debunked media-spun Charlottesville comment from 2017.

Before departing the Manhattan courthouse on Thursday, Trump ripped Biden as incompetent. “This is somebody that shouldn’t be doing what he’s doing,” Trump said of Biden.

“We’re having protests all over,” he said about the pro-Gaza demonstrations on college campuses.

“He was talking about Charlottesville,” Trump told reporters. “Charlottesville was a little peanut and was nothing compared to the kind of hate that you have here. This is tremendous hate and we have a man that can’t talk about it.”

“He has no idea how to message,” Trump added. “He can’t speak. He can’t put two sentences together. He doesn’t know what to do.”

On Wednesday, Trump slammed Biden on Truth Social for claiming that he ran for president in 2020 because of the Charlottesville hoax:

Crooked Joe Biden would say, constantly, that he ran because of Charlottesville. Well, if that’s the case, he’s done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a “peanut” compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our Country, RIGHT NOW….And it’s Crooked’s fault because he sends the wrong message every single time. The fact is that Crooked Joe Biden HATES Israel and Hates the Jewish people. The problem is that he HATES the Palestinians even more, and he just doesn’t know what to do!?!?

President Trump: "This is a trial that should've never happened…We can't let this continue to happen to our country…the economy has just been reported to be doing very badly…some horrible numbers came out, including very high numbers on inflation, in particular gasoline." pic.twitter.com/hPXYVgoDlw — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 25, 2024

