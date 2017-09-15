SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kevin McCarthy Backs Graham-Cassidy Obamacare Repeal Legislation

Kevin McCarthy
The Associated Press

by Sean Moran15 Sep 20170

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) backed the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal legislation in a tweet on Friday.

McCarthy said in a tweet, “#Obamacare is failing. #GrahamCassidy returns control to states and empowers them to innovate and stabilize costs.”

The renewed Obamacare repeal effort continues to gain traction. On Friday House Speaker Paul signaled support for the Obamacare repeal legislation. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested that they nearly have enough votes for the bill to pass through the Senate. Graham told Breitbart News that at least 14 governors support the Obamacare repeal bill

President Donald Trump applauded Sens. Graham and Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) efforts to revive Obamacare repeal.

