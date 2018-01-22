Democrats Cave on ‘Schumer Shutdown,’ Agree to Three-Week Spending Bill

Senate Democrats caved on the “Schumer Shutdown,” on Monday and agreed to a three-week spending bill that will fund the government until February 8.

Shortly before the cloture vote, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters that after leaving the Democratic meeting, the three-week Continuing Resolution (CR) might even get 70 votes.

In the end, the Senate approved the motion to invoke cloture and end debate, 81-18, featuring overwhelming bipartisan support.

Manchin, leaving Dem caucus, says the 3-wk CR may even get 70 votes. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 22, 2018

One Senate Democratic source told reporters that the CR is “good to go” in the Senate, and revealed that Democrats remain fully aware of the negative polling that suggests that Democrats will take the blame for shutting the government to force a vote on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens.

I'm told by plugged-in D source that the CR is "good to go" in the Senate, says the caucus has been acutely aware of the "mixed polling" on who takes the blame. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) January 22, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued on the Senate floor on Monday, “We will vote today to reopen the government, to continue negotiating a global agreement, with the commitment that, if an agreement isn’t reached by February the 8th, the Senate will immediately proceed to consideration of legislation dealing with DACA. The process will be neutral and fair to all sides. We expect that a bipartisan bill on DACA will receive fair consideration and an up or down vote on the floor.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor on Monday, “I think if we learned anything is that a strategy of shutting down the government over the issue of illegal immigration is something that the American people didn’t understand.”

The following tweet contains a list of Democrat senators that voted yes to end cloture:

Dem YES Vote on Cloture:

Balwin

Bennet

Brown

Cantwell

Cardin

Carper

Casey

Coons

Donnelly

Duckworth

Durbin

Hassan

Heinrich

Heitkamp

Jones

Kaine

King

Klobuchar

Manchin

Mccaskill

Murray

Nelson

Peters

Reed

Schatz

Schumer

Shaheen

Smith

Stabenow

Udall

Van hollen

Warner

Whitehouse — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 22, 2018

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), one of the leading Senate Democrats, called illegal immigration the “civil rights issue of our time.”