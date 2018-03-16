Custodian Charged with Stealing $180 from Unattended Bags During High School Anti-Gun Walkout

Police allege that a school custodian took the opportunity to rummage through students’ unattended bags Wednesday during an anti-gun walkout at a South Carolina high school, stealing as much as $180.

Students at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, South Carolina, walked out of class on March 14, a month after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but while they exercised their free speech, police say school custodian Aisha Evans went through some of the bookbags and backpacks left behind inside the school, CNN reported.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported that Evans removed up to $180 from the bags of three students.

The Department also noted that the custodian was fingered as the suspect after an investigation by the school administration and a school resource officer.

The 32-year-old custodian is not an employee of the school system but was employed by Service Solutions, a service hired to maintain the school. However, as of Thursday, the company noted that Evans is no longer an employee.

“On Thursday, March 15, Service Solutions notified Richland Two that Evans is no longer an employee of the company and was informed that she cannot come on any Richland Two property,” the school district said in a statement.

Evans was arrested and charged with three counts of petty larceny.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.