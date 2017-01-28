Rapper Who Burned Donald Trump Mask Arrested in Connection with Violent Home Invasion

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cops arrested Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef Thursday and charged him in connection with the violent home invasion of his former music producer, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Police say men robbed music producer Ramsay Tha Great at gunpoint. He named Chief Keef — real name Keith Cozart — among those who broke into his home, beat him, and robbed him on January 19.

Chief Keef was taken into custody along with two others at his lavish million-dollar home in Tarzana, California.

Ramsay Tha Great took to social media and gave a detailed description of the violent robbery, and claimed Chief Keef carried an AK-47.

“U really just fucked up dude coming to my house with your phone in your pocket with the location on…….. yea I’m pressing charges on yo ass,” Ramsay Tha Great wrote on Instagram. “You a fucking low life mf niggas out here tryna do positive shit and you still on some goofy Chicago shit . We’ll see u in court.”

The rap producer also posted a video to Instagram describing the incident.

No stranger to controversy, Chief Keef is a prominent figure among the Chicago rap scene. With a lengthy arrest record, Chief Keef is known for forging drill rap music, with its often dark, violent lyrics, into the mainstream.

The 21-year-old rapper made headlines one week before the presidential election after he set a Donald Trump mask on fire.

Chief Keef’s Stop the Violence concert was shut down by police after one song due to violence.

The rapper is reportedly being held on $500,000 bail, according to TMZ.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson