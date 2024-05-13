Mayor Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 21 Shot During Weekend

At least 21 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that 16 people were shot in Chicago, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday evening alone. One shooting fatality occurred Friday shortly before 7:30 p.m. and the second at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Another fatal shooting occurred Saturday morning about 3:16 a.m. “in the 6200-block of South Campbell Avenue,” ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted. A man in his 30s or 40s was shot twice in the back and killed.

Breitbart News noted at least 23 people were shot, two of them fatally, from Friday, May 3, into Sunday morning, May 5, in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago.

The Sun-Times reported 158 people were killed in Chicago January 1 through May 11. WTTW examined numbers from March 2024 and found homicides in that month were up 28 percent over where they were in March 2023.

According to World Population Review, Illinois is the eighth strictest state for gun control.

