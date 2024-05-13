How to Declare Independence from Big Pharma and Big Government

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that Big Pharma and big government want to keep you sick and reliant on them.

We don’t have a healthcare system in this country, we have a sick care system. The big pharmaceutical companies make billions of dollars every single year off of sick Americans. Big Pharma needs you to get sick so you can rely on them to get healthy again by purchasing their products.

Big government, like Big Pharma, wants Americans to feel powerless; they want Americans to believe that only big government can protect them.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO BECOME SELF-RELIANT

So, what can you do to push back against the power of big government and Big Pharma? How can each of us individually strike a blow for liberty? The answer is simple – BECOME SELF-RELIANT.

The biggest step to medical self-reliance comes in the form of The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kits. Designed by elite doctors, including Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Drew Pinsky, these prescription kits have emerged as a key piece of every household’s emergency preparedness plan, saving Americans thousands of dollars in unplanned hospital visits.

Says Dr. Peter McCullough, America’s leading cardiologist and outspoken critic of the healthcare system’s response to COVID:

Early intervention at the first sign of illness is critical to avoid a hospital visit. I have always wished patients could keep critical medications like antibiotics and Ivermectin on-hand so they can act fast; a recommendation whose importance was underscored by the drug restrictions during COVID. This is now a dream come true from The Wellness Company.

Dr. Drew Pinsky, world-renowned television host who has treated thousands of patients, remarks on the sad financial state of the healthcare system:

The U.S. healthcare system has been taken captive by Big Hospitals, Big Pharma, Insurance, and regulators, which have made it the most expensive healthcare system in the world. Sick patients who enter often face a horrible choice: lose their financial security or refuse treatment. Worse, they make their decisions in a state of pain and distress while being poorly educated by doctors on various treatment options and their necessity.

BE READY FOR THE NEXT EMERGENCY

Be ready for the next emergency and sleep with peace-of-mind. The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit is the gold-standard in preparation, containing eight life-saving medications – including ivermectin, amoxicillin, and Z-Pak. The Medical Emergency Kit includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Medical Emergency Kit.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4mg – 6 tablets

1 Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Medical Emergency Kit:

Excellent Kit! This medical emergency kit is great. Having it “just in case” gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend. Thank you! – Melinda C. Glad that I purchased your Medical Emergency Kit! Though I haven’t yet needed to use any of the medications that are in our kit, I am happy that I ordered it! One never knows when “an emergency might occur,” and I feel safer having your M.E.Kit at my disposal IF needed! We’re so glad we ordered ours! Thank you for making it available! – Susan M. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T. Hope I will never need it! Thank you for caring! Nice to have doctors who look out for us. Times are unpredictable nowadays, feels good to have something in the medicine cabinet in case of an emergency. – Cat S. Great medical emergency kit. Kit came as advertised! Neat and orderly. The guide is great. Only plan on using it in an emergency during a difficult time. Confident it is what I was counting on. – Fred D.

Don’t be caught unprepared for the next crisis. Don’t be reliant on the broken and corrupt medical-industrial complex that can bankrupt you. Get ahead of illness and stay out of the hospital.

