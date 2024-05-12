Comedian Bill Maher trashed adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ testimony against former President Donald Trump last week due to blatant contradictions from a past interview she gave with him.

Maher addressed Stormy’s testimony during a panel discussion on his HBO show last Friday night wherein he played a former clip of an interview with Stormy that blatantly contradicts many of the claims she made on the witness stand in the criminal trial against Trump.

“She’s a bad witness!” Maher flatly stated.

In the clip from the interview that Maher aired, Stormy said she had a consensual affair with former President Trump and that she never viewed herself as a #MeToo victim.

“You say it’s not a Me Too case,” Maher told Stormy in the interview.

“It’s not a Me Too case,” Stormy responded. “I wasn’t assaulted. I wasn’t attacked, or raped, or coerced or blackmailed … They tried to shove me in the Me Too box to further their own agenda. And first of all, I didn’t want to be part of that because it’s not the truth and I’m not a victim in that regard.”

In his reaction to the clip, Maher reluctantly admitted that Stormy’s past statements are “not what she’s saying now.”

“She’s talking about ‘he was bigger and blocking the way.’ It’s all the Me Too buzzwords. She said, ‘There was an imbalance of power for sure.’ ‘My hands were shaking so hard.’ She said she blacked out. Blacked out? She’s a porn star! … Do you really think she blacked out? A porn star is used to having sex with people she doesn’t [like] … I just think she’s not a good witness,” Maher lamented to the panel.

As noted by Fox News, this marks a drastic change from the Bill Maher of two weeks ago, who said that the trial could “change the whole election.”

“And by the way, if this goes that way and Trump loses, it’s going to change the whole election,” Maher said. “A number of independents, a significant number, and Republicans say their vote will change if he is a convicted criminal. And he’ll look like a loser, not that he doesn’t already, but you know.”

“And Alvin Bragg is going to be the rising star of the Democratic Party because everyone said, ‘Not a good idea,’ including me. So, we’ll see,” he added.

