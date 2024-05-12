CNN’s Zakaria: NYC ‘Prosecutors Are Politically Motivated’ Against Trump

CNN host Fareed Zakaria said on this week’s broadcast of “GPS Sunday” that the criminal charges brought against former President Donald Trump in New York City were politically motivated.

Zakaria said, “Trump is now leading in almost all the swing states, but behind those numbers lie even more troubling details. As someone worried about the prospects of a second Trump term, I think it is best to be honest about reality. I understand that polls are not always accurate, but in general, they have tended to underestimate Donald Trump’s support, not overestimate it. I doubt that there are many shy Biden voters in the country.”

He added, “Republicans seem to be uniting behind Trump. Whatever opposition he faced in the primaries has largely melted away. And the trials against him keep him in the spotlight, infuriate his base, who sees him as a martyr and even may serve to make him the object of some sympathy among people in general who believe that his prosecutors are politically motivated. This happens to be true. In my opinion, I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump. A majority of Americans are skeptical that Trump will be able to get a fair trial according to a CNN poll.”

