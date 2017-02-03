Big Sean Raps About Murdering Donald Trump on New York Radio

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Detroit rapper Big Sean delivered a lengthy freestyle rap performance Thursday on New York radio station Hot 97 and rapped about murdering President Donald Trump.

“I know ‘Ye proud of me, he took me out of debt,” said Big Sean — real name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson — who’s signed to Kanye West rap label, G.O.O.D Music.

“I know Jay proud of me, he put this ’round my neck / And I might just kill ISIS with the same icepick / That I murder Donald Trump in the same night with,” Big Sean rapped.

The Grammy-nominated rapper appeared on Hot 97 with DJ Funk Master Flex was to promote his new studio Album, “I Decided,” which also features politically-charged lyrics from rapper Eminem.

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando. Your man don’t want it, Trump’s A BITCH. I’ll make his whole brand go under,” Eminem raps on the song “No Favors.”

It’s been a particularly anti-Trump week over the public airwaves. According to several news reports and various social media posts, hackers forced radio stations around the country this week to play California rapper Y.G.’s song, “Fuck Donald Trump.”

