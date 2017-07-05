Lindsay Lohan Defends Donald Trump: ‘Stop Bullying Him and Start Trusting Him’

Lindsay Lohan jumped to President Donald Trump’s defense over the July 4 holiday weekend with posts to her Twitter account in which she urged people to “stop bullying” the president and “start trusting him.”

The 31-year-old Mean Girls star responded to a tweet Monday that included a Breitbart News article about Trump’s support for Charlie Gard, a British infant whose parents are seeking experimental treatment for his terminal illness.

“THIS is our president,” Lohan tweeted in response. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

Lohan later responded to another tweet by adding that the president, First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. are all “kind people.”

“As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?” she added.

Lohan appeared to endorse former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in February 2016 in a post to her Twitter account.

But in an interview with the Daily Mail in February of this year, the actress called on Americans to unite behind Trump, and urged the president to visit Syrian refugee camps in Turkey to better understand the plight of refugees.

“I want to try to get the word out to Donald Trump to bring him over there, have him see all the positive things they are doing over there and all America can do to help as well,” Lohan told the Daily Mail. The actress has spent much of the past year visiting refugee camps and hospitals, and in January, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine in the country’s presidential palace.

“He is the president — we have to join him,” Lohan told the Mail of Trump. “If you can’t beat him, join him.”

Lohan isn’t the only celebrity who has specifically called out “bullies” for criticizing the president and his supporters.

Shortly after the November election, actor Tim Allen said Hollywood celebrities had been hypocritical toward Trump, believing him to be a “bully” while simultaneously bullying anyone who supports him.

“What I find odd in Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully,” the former Last Man Standing star told then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. “But if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied for doing that. And it gets a little bit hypocritical to me.”

Actress Zoe Saldana also called out her associates in Hollywood for piling on the president, telling AFP in a January interview that Trump won in November because celebrities “got cocky” and “became bullies.”

“We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong … and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises,” she said.

