METHINKS… Take Trump Down or Pipe Down, Start Impeachment Proceedings Now

As we begin to establish a firm yet flimsy foothold in the Second Year A.D. (After Donald) of the Mueller Investigation (Doesn’t Hold Watergate), I think we should take stock (stalk?) and think of possible endgames. All right, enough Rounded Brackets for a while.

I realize that half the country, or even a little more, get up each morning to check the satchel of overnight dispatch-leaks from Team Mueller. I know they’re hoping that President Trump either retires, is un-hired, or expires. I get that. I concede it readily… and I obviously don’t think that all the folks who sign up for that are stupid or bad.

I’m just not sure that the other side in this growing national spat is willing to make that conciliatory concession. I think they now view the conservative side as malevolent hayseed bumpkins who just won’t get it.

Let me elaborate on what they should know before rendering that judgment. We don’t believe Trump and the Russians arranged (sorry but I’m “colluded” out) to shift the vote in a few key Rust Belt and Southern states to deliver him an appreciable Electoral College victory. Yes, we do believe in the Electoral College and are also able to simultaneously juggle the thought that Trump University might not have been Oxford. We’re past the point in history where the slap-ass nature of that online salon can matter that much. If Professor Trump owes any of his former students money, he should pay them posthaste.

Next, we do believe that The Smartest Girl in the Room was at best dangerously sloppy with her E-mails and, at worst, cunning. I know all 33K deleted missives were about yoga, but to be honest I think the Downward Dog in Hillary’s life is her Old Man.

We also believe that both Clinton and Trump hit everything that moved or didn’t move fast enough during their public tenures. “The horny wheel on the bus goes round and round. “ Jack Warner begat Teddy Kennedy and Teddy begat Bubba and Bu… Needless to say, the long Women’s Rights March from Chappaquidick to Chappaqua was talked and not walked.

And that’s pretty much it. All the pertinent cards on the table. So where do we go from here?

Well, to be accurate, Clinton did have articles of impeachment brought against him. The reason was not for laying hands on body parts but rather for laying hands on a Bible and lying about laying hands on body parts. Granted, in a dissipating societal order, we shouldn’t ask much of the man who is right behind the AG as the chief law enforcement officer, but lying under oath should at least exact a mild twitch above the weak eye of the perjurer.

Anyhoo, Clinton skated. He always skates. He’s Eric Heiden with an extra ripple in the unitard. I’m not sure Bill Clinton will ever suffer comeuppance until he eventually kicks in a Las Vegas hotel room door to collect his bobbleheads.

So that’s where we are, and now I’d like to make a Modest Proposal, fully realizing my detractors think of me as anything but swift. I think President Trump should demand those same Articles of Impeachment be lodged against him tomorrow.

Let’s face it, this country couldn’t be more Polarized if Jaruzelski was at the North Pole and Walesa had just set up camp at the hemline of Antarctica. I know, I know. That’s a longer way to go for that joke than either of those destinations.

The Left thinks Trump is Adolf Hitler on bad days and Satan on good days. The brilliant writer Salena Zito said it best: “The press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.” Newly discovered Radium was not as distilled down and illuminating as that observation.

But playtime should be over now. The constant sturm and drang of the Russia thing is slowly croaking the host organism, that being the country that half of us hold dear… and half of us would hold dear if it was recreated in unsettling exactitude to perfectly mirror the precise image of it that they so unstintingly hold in their brilliant minds.

Start the impeachment process NOW. Time to commence to tusslin’! I know the Left wants to wait until Olde Blink 183 reassumes her Speaker of the House duties after the midterm elections, but I’m not sure as a citizenry we have all that much time to waste. Things are approaching surly critical mass. To the Never Trumpers, if you truly love your country you should begin your effort to dismantle it ASAP!

Whichever of the two reasons you deem Trump should be impeached for — the sex with the Porn Star and the attendant payoff OR the Kremlin’s insertion of Trump into our system via a Soviet front private school a half-century ago, decades then spent becoming the quintessential egomaniacal capitalist billionaire, all just to lay in wait until two years ago when Putin flipped the Red Queen on him and activated the Ghost in the Machine — let’s do it!

Flip a Bitcoin and pick one during business hours this week as it’s now Go Time. Bring him down or pipe down, because the status quo is a really bad look for the country.