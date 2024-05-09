Defense Paints Picture That Stormy Daniels Tried to Get Rich Off Trump

Former President Donald Trump’s defense on Thursday seemingly worked to paint the picture that porn actress Stormy Daniels attempted to financially benefit from his wealth and fame, according to reports.

Daily Caller courts reporter Katelynn Richardson noted that during the defense’s cross-examination of the porn star, who nearly blew the trial for the prosecution on Tuesday, Trump attorney Susan Necheles was “pushing to show Daniels was motivated by money when she entered into her 2016 NDA [non-disclosure agreement].”

Daniels notes she did the 2018 Anderson Cooper interview for free. Necheles: After the interview, you negotiated a book contract for $800,000?

Daniels: Yes — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) May 9, 2024

“She suggests Daniels stopped talking to a Slate reporter interested in the story because she wanted to be paid,” Richardson noted.

While Daniels emphasized during her questioning that she was not compensated for an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in 2018, Necheles said the porn star landed a nearly seven-figure book deal after the interview, according to Richardson.

Daniels answered in the affirmative.

In another exchange, Necheles asked Daniels about merchandise she hawked after Trump was indicted, as the New York Times and Richardson noted. These items included shirts, per the Times, a “Stormy Daniels Political Power” comic book, and a “Stormy Saint of Indictments” candle, which were shown to the jury.

Necheles takes a detour and asks Daniels about making money from claiming to have the ability to speak to the dead. She moves on. Necheles: You have a lot of experience making phony stories about sex appear to be real?

Daniels: Wow. That’s not how I would put it. — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) May 9, 2024

Per the Times’ Jesse McKinley, the candle featured “Daniels draped in a Christ-like robe.”

WATCH — CNN’s Honig: Cross Examination of Stormy Daniels Was “Disastrous”:

At one point during the cross-examination, Necheles grilled Daniels over her “Make America Horny Again” strip club tour, saying she profited from it, as Richardson reported.

Necheles continues to point out she made money from a strip club tour called ‘Make America Horny Again’ and her documentary. Daniels says she hated the name of the tour. — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) May 9, 2024

As the Hill noted:

Daniels said she “never used” that tagline for her tour, saying she “hated” the name. When asked if she was marketing herself to those who hate Trump, she said she was not trying to sell herself to anyone. The tour had taken place at clubs in 2018, after Trump had assumed office. Daniels maintained that she was just doing the “same job” she had been doing since 2001.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsification of business records in this case, pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.