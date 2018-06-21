Bruce Springsteen: Trump’s Border Enforcement ‘Disgracefully Inhumane and un-American’

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen joined the ongoing controversy over U.S. immigration policy that saw some children separated from adults at the border, calling President Donald Trump’s enforcement “disgracefully inhumane and un-American.”

“I never believed that people come to my shows, or rock shows to be told anything,” Springsteen wrote on his website on Wednesday. “But I do believe that they come to be reminded of things.”

Springsteen explained that “we are seeing things right now on our American borders that are so shockingly and disgracefully inhumane and un-American that it is simply enraging.”

“And we have heard people in high positions in the American government blaspheme in the name of God and country that it is a moral thing to assault the children amongst us,” he continued.

The 68-year-old rocker went on to quote the words Martin Luther King Jr. who once said that “the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”

“Now, there have been many, many days of recent when you could certainly have an argument over that,” Springsteen said. “But I’ve lived long enough to see that in action and to put some faith in it. But I’ve also lived long enough to know that arc doesn’t bend on its own. It needs all of us leaning on it, nudging it in the right direction day after day. You gotta keep, keep leaning.”

“I think it’s important to believe in those words, and to carry yourself, and to act accordingly,” he continued. “It’s the only way that we keep faith and keep our sanity. I’ve played this show 146 nights with basically the same setlist, but tonight calls for something different…”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump caved to mounting public pressure to end the controversial practice, which formed part of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” approach to illegal immigration, although many Hollywood figures denounced the move as meaningless.

Despite disavowing a desire to lecture his audience, Springsteen has repeatedly made a point of showing his disdain for Trump and his administration. Last year, he spoke in Australia of how he was “embarrassed to be an American” in the Trump-era, later describing him as a “con man” whose administration was full of “crooks.”

Last month, Springsteen reportedly told a crowd that the Trump presidency represented a “terrible chapter in the battle for the soul of our nation.”

