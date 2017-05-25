Stocks Hit New Records After Rising for Sixth Straight Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Stocks closed higher Thursday for a sixth straight day of gains, the longest winning streak since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.53 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 21,082.95. That is forty points shy of the record closing high set on March 1.

The broader S&P 500 index hit a record 2,4155.07 on a rise of 0.4 percent. The leading sectors were tech and consumer-discretionary. Shares of Best Buy rose 21% after the company reported better than expected results.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7 percent to a record 6,205.26.