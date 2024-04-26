Joe Biden Is Willing to Debate Donald Trump, He Announced on Howard Stern Show

President Joe Biden, 81, is willing to debate former President Donald Trump, he claimed Friday on the Howard Stern Show.

Biden previously remained noncommittal about debating Trump. Trump is happy to confront Biden on his record, pledging in March to debate him anytime, anywhere, and anyplace.

Establishment television networks, in April, pressured Biden to accept Trump’s invitation to debate him.

Nearly three-fourths of voters believe that if Biden skips the presidential debates, it shows “weakness,” a Fox News poll found in March.

When Stern asked Biden if he would accept Trump’s request, he replied, “I am, somewhere. I am happy to debate him.”

Soon after the interview, Trump reiterated on Truth Social that he would debate Biden “ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE” and suggested an array of occasions:

I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate. In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT – A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT! It’s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight – on National Television, I’ll wait around!

Claimed he saved six people from drowning as a lifeguard

Claimed he received “salacious pictures” from women in the 1970s that he handed to Secret Service

Claimed authorities arrested him as a kid

Claimed he was a “runner-up in state scoring” in football

On Howard Stern's show today, Biden claimed… – He saved 6 people from drowning as a lifeguard (Lie)

– He received "salacious pictures" from women in the 70s that he handed to Secret Service (Definitely a lie and senators don't have secret service protection)

– That he was… pic.twitter.com/1SKlIAT88i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2024

Biden’s statement came during an interview in which he delivered outlandish statements and perhaps some lies, according to Director of Communications for the State Freedom Caucus Network Greg Price:

After Biden’s statement about debating Trump, several pundits on Fox News suggested Biden was not telling the truth.

Biden is “an elderly man with a poor memory,” according to Special Counsel Robert Hur.

