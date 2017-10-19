Watch: Woman Rips Off Headscarf After Raqqa Liberated from Islamic State

The Times of Israel reports: Overjoyed at the city’s liberation from the Islamic State, a woman ripped off the black outer garment she had been forced to wear by the extremist group, as US-backed forces took control of Syria’s Raqqa.

In a video posted by the People’s Defense Units (YPG) on Saturday, the woman welcomes her Kurdish rescuers, hugging them and thanking them, as well as offering prayers along with her family. All women living under the reign of IS were forced to wear the loose black outer garment, known as an abaya, as part of the terror group’s strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

The fighters battled hundreds of Islamic State group jihadists holed up in the last pockets of Raqqa, as the former extremist stronghold stood on the verge of capture.

