FAKE NEWS: NBC News Issues Correction After Falsely Branding MILO as ‘White Nationalist’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBC News has issued a correction to a story that was published last week which labelled Breitbart editor MILO a “white nationalist troll.”

The article, which was originally titled “Leslie Jones Rips Simon & Schuster for Publishing Book by White Nationalist Troll Milo Yiannopoulos,” was authored by NBC News staff writer Emma Margolin.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In addition to the article’s title, the original version also included a passage that labeled MILO a “white nationalist troll.”

“Leslie Jones Rips Simon & Schuster for Publishing Book by White Nationalist Troll Milo Yiannopoulos.” The article focuses on disparaging comments that Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones made about MILO’s recent book deal with Simon & Schuster,” Margolin wrote in the original article, which can still be viewed in an archived format.

In addition to the changes, NBC News issued a correction at the bottom of the article, claiming that it was a mistake to label MILO a white nationalist. The correction suggests that the decision to call MILO a “white nationalist” stemmed from MILO claiming to be an “occasional fellow traveler” with the alt-right movement, which NBC News says promotes white nationalist values:

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article referred to Milo Yiannopoulos as a “white nationalist.” Instead, he has called himself a “chronicler of, and occasional fellow traveler with the alt-right,” which espouses white nationalist views.

The alt-right has repeatedly disassociated itself with MILO, declaring on more than one occasion that he is not a member of their movement.

Despite the changes, the URL for the piece still reflects the article’s original title, meaning that “white nationalist” still appears in the user’s browser when they visit the story.

Earlier this week, USA Today issued a correction after erroneously labeling MILO a “white nationalist,” “racist,” and “alt-right.”