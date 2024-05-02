An executive order signed by President Joe Biden has focused on registering convicts to vote and exclusively involved left-wing non-governmental organizations (NGOs), an investigation from the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project revealed.

In March 2021, Biden signed an executive order titled “Promoting Access to Voting,” which he billed as a “nonpartisan” government-wide effort to “expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process.”

Two months after the order was signed, the Biden administration held a “Listening Session” with several NGOs — all of which identified with the Democrat party or left-wing policy initiatives, according to an analysis from the Oversight Project.

The NGOs involved in the Listening Session were:

Likewise, the Oversight Project obtained unredacted notes from the Listening Session which revealed a heavy focus on registering convicts to vote.

In one particular note, an official with the Sentencing Project mentioned the importance of having the Bureau of Prisons notify “newly eligible voters of their right to vote.” That official also suggested that “felony disenfranchisement is voter suppression.”

Another official with the Campaign Legal Center said they want to see the Bureau of Prisons implement a voter registration system that informs convicts of their right to vote after they are released from prison.

Other notes from the Listening Session focused on making it easier for immigrants, presumably newly naturalized citizens, to get onto the nation’s voter rolls.

An official with MALDEF said, “Immigrants and noncitizens — we support voter registration efforts. We want to make sure that they are done in a careful way. All [federal] employees must be trained in this. Need to trust people are acting in bounds of the law. Especially when there are language issues.”

Another official with Asian Americans Advancing Justice said “voter registration info” should be “mandatory at naturalization ceremonies” and the government’s official website for voter registration should be translated into many languages.

In its memo, executives with the Oversight Project called Biden’s executive order “a partisan voter mobilization effort” that seeks to “influence the outcome of future elections through the use of federal resources, infrastructure, and reach.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.