Alfredo Ortiz: American Small Business Needs Trump’s Tax Plan

President and CEO of Job Creators Network Alfredo Ortiz discussed President Trump’s tax reform plan with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Stephen K. Bannon on Friday.

Ortiz said that small business taxes will be reduced by approximately 40 percent under the new plan, pointing out that small business is responsible for the bulk of new jobs and increased economic activity in America today.

He also said the opposition does not want small business to succeed because it is too hard to corral them as one might a large corporation. Small business is “the backbone of our economy, and they need our help,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz recently launched a large advocacy campaign urging Congress to pass small business tax cuts. The Atlanta, Georgia-based organization created the website TaxCutsNow.com and is urging Americans to sign its tax cut petition, read its letter to Congress, and watch videos by small business advocates explaining why tax cuts are needed.

