‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Leaves Twitter over Memes Portraying Her as Bigoted

Actor Millie Bobby Brown attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown left Twitter this week following a series of memes allegedly created by members of the LGBT community which attempted to paint Brown as homophobic.

According to the Wrap, Brown “became the subject of a series of Photoshopped images depicting her as homophobic, as well as a hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, which first appeared in November and resurfaced in June — coinciding with the beginning of Pride Month.”

One Photoshopped image featured Brown in a fake Snapchat photo, with the caption, “Just got this car. It’s pride month hoping to hit a few faggots today.”

Other users falsely claimed Brown had called people “faggots.”

“Many on Twitter attributed the images of the anti-gay meme to members of the LGBT community, suggesting it’s an in-joke among part of the gay community,” the Wrap explained, linking to several posts from LGBT accounts, including one which read, “why are the straights joining in on the homophobic millie bobby brown meme this is a gays only event go home.”

Another post jokingly claimed that Brown had ripped a girl’s hijab off in an airport, receiving hundreds of likes and retweets.

Despite the memes, the Wrap noted that, “In reality, Brown is an active supporter of LGBT rights as well as an anti-bullying advocate,” and the actress “wore an LGBT pin to the MTV Awards in 2017 and started a secondary Twitter account, @Milliestopshate, last summer to prevent bullying and cyberbullying.”

