Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted a commencement ceremony that took place at the University of Michigan (UM) on Friday.

In a video posted to X, protesters carrying the Palestinian flag and signs that read, “ACAB,” “Free, free Palestine,” and “UM Funds Genocide,” were seen walking into the commencement ceremony for the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

As protesters entered the room and walked through the aisles, people could be heard booing and telling the protesters to “get out.”

Many people in the crowd also began to chant, “USA! USA! USA!” as the protesters remained in the room.

As the anti-Israel protesters began exiting the auditorium, they could be heard chanting, “Free, free Gaza.”

Many of the spectators began to chant “U.S.A.” before the protestors exited the auditorium. pic.twitter.com/kB7edntiFw — Thad Green (@thadgreen) May 3, 2024

Law enforcement officials were also captured on video reportedly trying to hold a crowd of protesters back at the University of Michigan Museum of Art.

BREAKING: The Police are over being overrun as they attempt to hold the crowd back at the University of Michigan Museum of Art. pic.twitter.com/pw6oHkOAIO — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 4, 2024

Anti-Israel protests and encampments have sprouted up more frequently on college and university campuses across the nation in support of an initial encampment that was established at Columbia University on April 17.

The day after the encampment at Columbia University was started, several students were suspended and hundreds of other protesters were arrested. While the first encampment was removed, another one was established and remained until Tuesday when the New York Police Department conducted a raid after protesters had taken over and damaged Hamilton Hall, an academic building on campus.

Protesters involved in the various encampments and protests have issued various demands, which include divesting from Israeli companies, ending academic ties with Israeli educational institutions, ending academic student trips to Israel, calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, and for the United States to stop arming Israel.

Breitbart News reached out to the University of Michigan for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.