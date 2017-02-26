Skip to content

Kudlow: Trump a ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ He’s Ending War Against Business and Success

by Trent Baker26 Feb 20170

During Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, economist Larry Kudlow called President Donald Trump a “breath of fresh air” who is ending the war against success and business started by former President Barack Obama.

“There’s been a tremendous wave of optimism since Donald Trump became president,” Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis.

“[Trump]’s a breath of fresh air,” he added. “The war against business and the war against success is ending with Donald Trump. And I think that’s a key confidence factor.”

