Kudlow: Trump a ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ He’s Ending War Against Business and Success

During Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, economist Larry Kudlow called President Donald Trump a “breath of fresh air” who is ending the war against success and business started by former President Barack Obama.

“There’s been a tremendous wave of optimism since Donald Trump became president,” Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis.

“[Trump]’s a breath of fresh air,” he added. “The war against business and the war against success is ending with Donald Trump. And I think that’s a key confidence factor.”

