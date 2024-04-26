Arizona Republicans Growing Voter Registration Advantage

Republicans in Arizona are growing their voter registration advantage, recent data reveal.

Data from Arizona’s secretary of state show that the gap between Democrats and Republicans has been widening over the past few years. In 2020, for example, Republicans led Democrats in voter registration by about 130,000. In November 2022, that difference jumped to a gap of 166,000 — an increase of 36,000 individuals.

That gap is even greater in 2024, as Republicans have a 5.77 percent advantage over Democrats, boasting 236,000 more registered voters. That reflects a growth of 106,000 since 2020.

Republicans also lead registered independents by almost 40,000 registered voters.

“In just four years, the registration advantage has nearly DOUBLED with most of the gains in the last two years,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk remarked on the staggering figures:

ARIZONA "New data shows that Republicans now have a growing voter registration advantage in AZ. The latest figures show that Republicans are once again the largest voting bloc in Arizona, surpassing Independents by nearly 40,000!" The Data Shows a Widening Gap Between… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 26, 2024

The continuing shift in favor of Republicans in Arizona coincides with immigration reigning as a top issue, as President Joe Biden’s open border policies continue to wreak havoc on American communities, including Arizona. According to reports, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents observed a vehicle driving over an outdated border barrier from Mexico into Arizona in April:

4/15: Three Points Station agents observed an #SUV drive over the international boundary fence using ramps near Newfield, AZ. Agents encountered the vehicle and arrested five migrants attempting to flee. Great work intercepting the smuggling attempt! pic.twitter.com/sVetl6mqLM — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 18, 2024

This also coincides with the wider trend of Republicans making significant voter registration gains in other key swing states as the general election approaches.

As Breitbart News detailed:

For instance, in November 2020, Pennsylvania had 685,818 more registered Democrats than Republicans. As of April 2024, that advantage has reduced to 399,494. In other words, Democrats have lost 286,324 registered voters over the past three and half years in the Keystone State. President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by less than 81,000 votes. The losses continue in other states as well. In November 2020, Democrats had a 391,414 voter registration advantage over Republicans in North Carolina. That figure now stands at a 170,943 voter advantage. In Nevada, Democrats had an 86,723 voter registration advantage in November 2020. That figure stands at 32,856 in April 2024.

In Florida alone, the figure is nearing 900,000 in favor of Republicans. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was elected, Democrats led Republicans, and the GOP did not overtake them until November 2021:

🗳️ VOTER REGISTRATION EDGE FLORIDA

Dec. 1, 2020: 🔵 DEM +97,215

April 1, 2024: 🔴 GOP +888,563

—

PENNSYLVANIA

Nov. 1, 2020: 🔵 DEM +685,818

April 1, 2024: 🔵 DEM +399,494

—

NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 1, 2020: 🔵 DEM +391,414

April 1, 2024: 🔵 DEM +170,943

—

NEVADA

Nov. 1, 2020: 🔵… — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 8, 2024

“We’re really cutting into their voter registration in a big way in — as you point out — Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada,” Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily in April.

“These are really important states, and I think that you have incredible people out there like…Scott Presler, who, on his own accord, has gone out and started doing these things. But we are actively engaging with people all across this country, and we are making sure, from the RNC perspective, that we are in these important states, that we are registering voters,” she continued, emphasizing that the RNC is pulling out “all the stops.”

“And I think what you’re going to see is in these important swing states and the 19 key counties across this country, we have made strides, and we are working hard and very diligently every day to ensure that on November 5, there is no question Donald Trump will be reelected as president of the United States, we expand our lead in the House, and we take back the Senate,” Trump added.

A recent survey showed Trump leading Biden in several battleground states, including Arizona: