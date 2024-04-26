Former President Donald Trump immediately asked President Joe Biden, 81, to make good on his promise to debate him and suggested the event take place on live television at the Manhattan courthouse Friday night.

“[L]et’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight – on National Television, I’ll wait around!” Trump posted on Truth Social during his lunch break. Trump spent Friday attending his “rigged” criminal trial in Manhattan.

Biden announced Friday on the Howard Stern Show that he is willing to debate Trump. “I am, somewhere. I am happy to debate him,” he said when asked if he would debate.

Before Friday, Biden was noncommittal about debating Trump, even though Trump extended an invitation in March, pledging to debate “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

Nearly three-fourths of voters believe that if Biden skips the presidential debates, it will show “weakness,” a Fox News poll found in March.

“Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters,” Trump posted Friday:

I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate. In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT – A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT! It’s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight – on National Television, I’ll wait around!

Some political pundits suggested Friday that Biden, “an elderly man with a poor memory,” according to Special Counsel Robert Hur, was not telling the truth about his willingness. “Of course, he is not being truthful,” Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno said.

“I didn’t take it as any iota of actually meaning it. He [Biden] just says whatever comes out of his mouth. He agrees with whoever speaking around him,” she added.

On Howard Stern's show today, Biden claimed… – He saved 6 people from drowning as a lifeguard (Lie)

– He received "salacious pictures" from women in the 70s that he handed to Secret Service (Definitely a lie and senators don't have secret service protection)

– That he was… pic.twitter.com/1SKlIAT88i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.