Thursday in an interview with POLITICO Playbook, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) signaled Mexico would not pay for the border wall as President Donald Trump has proposed.

When asked, “Do you believe Mexico will pay for it,” McConnell said, “Uh, no,”

(h/t Politico)

