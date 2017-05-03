FBI Dir. James Comey: 'It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election." https://t.co/C1OKDyvELp pic.twitter.com/1LduBzhqDi

Wednesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, FBI Director James Comey said while he would have still announced a new investigation into then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton days before the election, it made him “mildly nauseous” to think that he might have had some impact on the election results.

Comey said, “Look, this is terrible. It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election, but honestly, it wouldn’t change the decision.”

He added,”This has been one of the world’s most painful experiences. I would make the same decision. I would not conceal that on October 28 from the Congress.”

