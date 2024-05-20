CNN’s Honig: Michael Cohen Stealing from Trump ‘More Serious of a Crime Than Falsifying Business Records’

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said on Monday on his network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s business record trial that witness Michael Cohen admitting he stole money from the Trump organization is a more serious crime than what Trump is charged with.

Honig said, “The way this was raised and addressed on direct is what Julia Louis-Dreyfus would call, ‘Yada yada yada.’ I mean here’s what Michael Cohen said.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I think that was George Costanza.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “No, no, no it was Elaine.”

Honig said, “It was Elaine.”

Tapper said, “It was actually a girl Costanza was dating. Sorry go ahead.”

Honig continued, “The direct testimony the way Michael Cohen explained what happened. Michael Cohen explained this whole thing, quote ‘That’s what was owed and I didn’t feel Mr. Trump deserved the difference.’ That’s a lot different than ‘I stole $60,000 from my boss on the transaction at the heart of this case.’ And by the way, the fact that he was ever charged with larceny is important because stealing $60,000 through fraud, which would be larceny in New York State, is more serious of a crime than falsifying business records.”

