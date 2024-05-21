Rapper Shoots Himself in Head While Recording Social Media Video

A teen rapper from Virginia accidentally shot himself in the head on May 15 and the incident was caught on video.

Aspiring rapper Rylo Huncho was found lying dead in his mother’s home in Suffolk, Virginia, and investigators said he died of an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head, the New York Post reported.

While the police would not confirm the rapper’s identity, fans and friends began circulating the video online which showed Huncho playing around with a handgun before a loud pop is heard and he drops out of view of the camera.

*****WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC VIDEO*****

Many at first thought the video was staged. But after news broke, it appears to have been confirmed.

Everyone asking if it was real, apparently it was. A rapper Rylo Huncho accidentally self deleted in Internet video ‍♂️https://t.co/KAzudFwTMI — Adam ✝️🇺🇸 (@adam_antill) May 18, 2024

The teen’s mother set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his final arrangements.

“He was her only son!” the teen’s cousin wrote. “She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could.”

“It was always her and her son,” the cousin added.

Some, including his cousin, are also still wondering if the rapper intentionally ended his life as some of his posts on social media seemed to hint at despair and violence.

Regardless, the death came as a shock to Huncho’s friends and family.

One friend, Twin Porter, lamented the teen’s death, writing, “And to get a text saying he passed away is heartbreaking and to hear mean things y’all are saying about Railey is so wrong on every level please god gave his mother the strength to deal with the devastating pain she’s in.”

Hip Hop Vibe also added that Huncho’s death “sparked conversations about the responsibilities of social media platforms and the influence they have on young users.”

