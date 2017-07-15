NAACP’s Rev Dr William Barber: ‘Form of Theological Malpractice That Borders on Heresy’ to Pray for Trump

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rev. Dr. William Barber, a member of the national board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and pastor of the Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, NC, spoke out against those that prayed for President Donald Trump after a photo was made public that showed pastors praying for the president at the White House.

Barber called it a “form of theological malpractice that borders on heresy.”

“[I]t is a form of theological malpractice that borders on heresy,” Barber said. “When you can p-r-a-y for a president and others while they are p-r-e-y, preying on the most vulnerable, you’re violating the sacred principles of religion. You know, there is a text in Amos Chapter 2 that says religious and moral hypocrisy looks like when a nation of political leaders will buy and sell upstanding people when they will do anything to make money, when they will sell the poor for a pair of shoes, when they will grind the penniless into the dirt and shove the luckless into the ditch and extort from the poor. That is an actual text.”

