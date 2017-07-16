Carville: ‘No One’ Is in Charge of the Democratic Party

Sunday on New York’s AM 970, The Answer on “The Cats Roundtable,” Democratic strategist James Carville said “no one” was in charge of the Democratic Party.

When asked if anyone is in charge of the party Carville said, “No, but if a party is out of power and we don’t have a presidential candidate there is no one going to be in charge until sometime in 2020 when we choose a presidential candidate. I think right now most Democrats are trying to focus on the 2018 elections and trying to recruit people and keep incumbents, and, you know, I would say we have a pretty good chance of taking the House back. The Senate is very, very difficult.”

