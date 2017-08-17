Nadler: Trump Must Be Censured — He Is an ‘Immoral President’

Thursday on MSNBC, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Republicans should back the House Democrats’ resolution to censure President Donald Trump for his comments about the violence in Charlottesville, VA because Trump is “an immoral president.”

advertisement

When asked if Republicans should support the move, Nadler said, “Yes, they should be for the censure. The censure is necessary.”

He continued, “The president is normally seen as speaking for the United States or the United States government. When the president speaks such in moral calamity. When he equates neo-nazis and white supremacists—violent people—with people who were opposing them. When he seeks to create a moral equivalency—white supremacists and neo-Nazis with decent people, he must be rebuked. Congress must officially say—Congress is the other branch of government. The judiciary cannot speak—that this does not represent the American view. This does not represent the American people. We represent the American people. This is morally objectionable. The United States is a moral country even if it has an immoral president.”

He added, “The monuments are monuments to traitors. People who went to war against the United States that resulted in the deaths of over 600,000 American soldiers on both sides in defense of the indefensible. In defense of slavery. He said, where does it stop—with Washington? With Jefferson? Washington and Jefferson were patriots. The people we’re talking about were traitors and were traitors in defense of slavery. If he doesn’t recognize the moral distinction there and the distinction today between neo-nazis and white supremacists and decent people and the United States, then Congress has to make that clear.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN