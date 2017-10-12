Pelosi: Trump ‘Lacks Knowledge’ About Our Responsibility as the Federal Government

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, when asked about President Donald Trump’s tweet saying we cannot keep FEMA, the military and the first responders in Puerto Rico “forever,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) declared the president lacked “knowledge.”

…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

Pelosi said, “The president’s tweet this morning … is heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking, and it lacks knowledge, knowledge about what the role is of FEMA and the others in time of a natural disaster, what our responsibility is as the federal government to the people of our country, and I remind that the people of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are American citizens.”

She added, “We are all Americans, and we owe them what they need. It’s not about a clock. It’s about what they need.”

