Jane Fonda on If She Is ‘Proud of America Today’: ‘No!’

Last week on BBC’s “Hardtalk,” actress Jane Fonda was asked by the show’s Stephen Sackur if she was proud of America today. She replied with an emphatic no.

SACKUR: Let me ask you a simple question, are you proud of are you proud of America today? FONDA: No! But, I’m proud of the resistance. I’m proud of the people who are turning out in unprecedented numbers and continue and continue over and over and over again to protest what Trump is doing. I’m very proud of them, that core.

Later in the segment, Fonda offered her thoughts on the NFL protests and was asked if she would participate. She said she would not only participate by getting down on a knee, but she would get down on both knees or on all fours if necessary.

