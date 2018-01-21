Gutiérrez: Trump Wants to End Legal Immigration to the U.S.

by Pam Key21 Jan 20180

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) said President Donald Trump wanted to end legal immigration to America.

Gutiérrez said, “They want to end legal immigration to the United States.  They say let’s build a wall to keep us safe.  They say let’s build a wall so that our workers don’t have to compete with illegals that come across the — but then they end legal immigration.  They say the lottery system, let’s end it.  That’s legal immigration to the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.