Gutiérrez: Trump Wants to End Legal Immigration to the U.S.

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) said President Donald Trump wanted to end legal immigration to America.

Gutiérrez said, “They want to end legal immigration to the United States. They say let’s build a wall to keep us safe. They say let’s build a wall so that our workers don’t have to compete with illegals that come across the — but then they end legal immigration. They say the lottery system, let’s end it. That’s legal immigration to the United States.”

