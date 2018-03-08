CNN’s Burnett: If Trump Solves North Korea Problem, He Will Go Down as a ‘Great President’

Thursday on CNN’s “Outfront,” host Erin Burnett acknowledged in the wake of the announcement President Donald Trump would meet with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un that if Trump were to defuse the North Korea nuclear situation, he would go down as a “great president.”

“Just an extraordinary evening and, of course, opening the door to the big question — if President Trump could truly solve this problem, that would be going down as a great president. There is no way around that. That is the reality here.”

