Watch: Dem Rep Keith Ellison Sings Song in Wig Mocking Trump

Friday at “MinnRoast,” an annual song-and-skit political variety show, DNC deputy chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) donned a blonde wig while playing guitar and singing a mocking parody version of “Guantanamera,” about President Donald Trump.

The lyrics included references to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, special counsel Robert Mueller and the Charlottesville rally violence.

Ellison sang, “I’m a nice honest man. I just want straight shooting. If I want to be called a stable genius, I just call my best friend, Vlad Putin.”

(h/t WFB)

