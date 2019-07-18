CNN released the lineup for the second presidential debate later this month, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) once again missing out on the opportunity to face former Vice President Joe Biden.

The finalized lineup, officially resulting form a neutral drawing of straws, was announced by CNN on Thursday. Since the field currently holds more than 25 competitors, attendance was limited to 20 competitors via criteria established by the Democratic National Committee. The second debate, which is to be hosted in Detroit, Michigan between July 30 through July 31, will again split candidates between two evenings.

CNN debates finalized NIGHT 1

Sanders

Warren

Buttigieg

O’Rourke

Klobuchar

Williamson

Delaney

Hickenlooper

Ryan

Bullock NIGHT 2

Biden

Harris

Castro

Yang

Booker

Inslee

Bennet

Gabbard

Gillibrand

de Blasio — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 19, 2019

The lineup results, however, are less than equitable. Warren, who risen to second place behind Biden in most polls, is once again relegated to the first night’s debate, missing the opportunity to face off against the frontrunner. The scenario is similar to that which played out last month at the first Democrat presidential debate in Miami, Florida. Warren was relegated to debating candidates barely polling above 1 percent, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD).

Biden, meanwhile, was given the opportunity to debate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), whose support among his own base continues to be eclipsed by Warren, and a number of other candidates, including entrepreneur Andrew Yang and author Marianne Williamson.

Despite being prevented from a head-to-head matchup with the former vice president, Warren showed herself to be in good spirits on Thursday.

“Grateful for another chance to talk about our grassroots movement at CNN’s Democratic presidential debate on July 30th,” the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted after the lineup was finalized. “I’m fired up for big, structural change—let’s do this!”

Grateful for another chance to talk about our grassroots movement at @CNN’s Democratic presidential debate on July 30th. I’m fired up for big, structural change—let’s do this! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 19, 2019

Although Biden appears to have missed out on facing his biggest competitor, the debate is unlikely to be without confrontation for the 76-year-old frontrunner. Biden will be once again facing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who at the last debate publicly rebuked him for having recently praised avowed segregationists and long being opposed to busing.