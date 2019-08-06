Texas Poll: Joe Biden Leading Beto O’Rourke by 9 Points

Former Vice President Joe Biden tops former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) among Texas 2020 primary voters, a new poll released Tuesday shows.

Biden placed first with 27.7 percent, while O’Rourke finished second with 19 percent — a roughly 9 point difference — among 1,033 registered voters surveyed between August 1st and 3rd. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) notched third place 15.7 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in fourth with 13.7 percent. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ranked fifth, receiving 7.2 percent. The poll was conducted by Emerson College on behalf of the Dallas Morning News. Roughly 400 Democratic presidential primary voters were surveyed with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%.

The survey concluded prior to the El Paso, Texas, shooting which saw 22 lives claimed and 26 more injured. O’Rourke left the campaign trail to return to the city, his former district, where he has since blamed President Donald Trump for the tragedy, repeatedly accusing him of being a white nationalist. He has also said the president is not welcome in El Paso, despite the president’s plans to visit this week.

“I would prefer the president not come to El Paso. This is not just my preference. I’ve been listening to people. Importantly, I’ve been listening to the victims and their families,” O’Rourke told reporters Tuesday.

O’Rourke, who has polled dismally since launching his bid for the White House in March, stands at just three percent in the latest national Politico/Morning Consult poll. A New Hampshire Democrat presidential primary poll conducted for the Boston Globe shows O’Rourke at 0 percent.