A partial transcript is as follows:

ALISYN CAMEROTA: Who is the Republican that you think can step in and garner the support President Trump has?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: The good news is you have until November, but you can really skip over the states of Iowa and New Hampshire and South Carolina and you can work on the bigger states. You can start winning delegates from some of the biggest states that are sour on the president.

CAMEROTA: Like who? Just give me some names. What about former congressman Joe Walsh? He was on our air last week and he, like you, is quite vocal speaking out against the president. What about him? What about Mark Sanford speaking out? What about Bill Weld? Any alternatives?

SCARAMUCCI: I’m in the process of putting together a team of people that feel the exact same way that I do. This is not a “Never Trump” situation. This not just screeching rhetoric. This is — Okay, the guy is unstable. Everyone inside knows it, everyone outside knows it. Let’s see if we can find a viable alternative. Moreover, I have to get some former Cabinet officials in unity to speak up about it. They know it’s a crisis.