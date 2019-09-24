A partial transcript is as follows:

IAN BREMMER: Biden does have a problem here, by the way. I mean, I have to say, $50,000 a month for Hunter Biden clearly to be selling influence, because otherwise no one would ever pay him that kind of money, for a company that frankly was pretty corrupt and has been before and has been since under investigations.

ALISYN CAMEROTA: And is that Joe Biden’s fault or problem?

BREMMER: No, but it’s hard to imagine Joe Biden wasn’t aware of it. And I expect that President Obama, if he had known about the reality of this situation, would have probably told Biden, “Get rid of this. Like, we shouldn’t have your son working in this situation.” That would have cost him something. I feel that even if Biden wasn’t aware, but Biden should have been aware that would cause an issue for him.