Live Updates*** Trump Holds ‘Merry Christmas’ Rally in Michigan

President Donald Trump will hold what will likely be a raucous rally for the ages on Wednesday evening in Battle Creek, Michigan, as the House is set to impeach him along partisan lines.

Trump will hold his “Merry Christmas” rally in the crucial battleground state after numerous polls and focus groups have found that Michiganders are souring on the House Democrats’ crusade to impeach Trump. Voters in Calhoun County, where the rally is taking place, voted for former President Barack Obama in 2012 and candidate Trump in 2016.

All times eastern.

7:15 PM: Rally running a little late. Looks like Trump is about to arrive soon.

6:50 PM: Trump arrives in Battle Creek:

President Trump supporters awaiting his arrival at the airport in Battle Creek. Air Force Two is in the background. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/os9P3W1OwE — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) December 18, 2019

6:45 PM:

While House Democrats race towards impeachment, Americans are lining up in the thousands in 17-degree weather to see @RealDonaldTrump's rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/70FNdkbnZt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 18, 2019

6:00 PM: U.S. Senate candidate John James gets rousing ovation:

GOP U.S. Senate candidate John James, opening up for Trump in Battle Creek: “I was raised by a pair of Democrats from Mississippi, but I tell you what, they raised me with fear of God, and values of faith and family, God and country, service before self.” — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) December 18, 2019

US Senate candidate John James was greeted with a standing ovation. He is challenging Democrat Gary Peters after losing a senate bid in 2018 to Debbie Stabenow. pic.twitter.com/qLgC2IaXNt — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) December 18, 2019

Trump supporters ready for the president:

While Democrats are in DC trying to overturn the will of 63 million voters, @realDonaldTrump is spending his evening with the American people! pic.twitter.com/4k54ii9gvD — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 18, 2019

Battle Creek, Michigan is ready to rally for President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/Iwag8FYksV — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 18, 2019

NEW: Ahead of historic impeachment vote President Trump refused to answer questions from reporters and instead greeted cheering supporters assembled on South Lawn. @CBSNews #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/vF2DLwu9fl — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) December 18, 2019

A C32A/757 serving today as Air Force One, waiting on the tarmac at @Andrews_JBA to fly Pres Trump to Battle Creek, MI for tonight's rally. By my count, it will be his 20th campaign rally this year, his 74th since taking office. It will be his 3rd in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/KKCetzmBSu — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 18, 2019

Trump supporters lining up in frigid temperatures for the Michigan rally:

In bitter cold, @realDonaldTrump supporters are lined up for the Battle Creek, MI rally. Some say they started camping out yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZIHG1EDkvB — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) December 18, 2019

Supporters waiting to get into Trump’s Battle Creek rally on the day the president could be impeached. (it’s 17 degrees outside) pic.twitter.com/jp19IQyYHr — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 18, 2019

Crowd outside in 20 degree weather before Trump rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/DfMs87qOa8 — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) December 18, 2019